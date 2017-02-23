Marks Art Center presents Desert Waters

A young Khalsa circa 70’s photo courtesy of Sant Khalsa’s website

BY ANGELA SANCHEZ

FEATURES CONTRIBUTOR

Marks Art Center (MAC) is presenting a photographic exhibition from Feb. 27 – April 13, 2017 located at College of the Desert in Palm Desert. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Sant Khalsais artist, educator and curator who is presenting a particular exhibition that looks at a range of ideas and concerns about water and the lack of it.

Desert Waters will also include work by Scott B. Davis, Lewis deSoto, J. Bennett Fitts, Frederick Fulmer and others.

A public reception for Khalsa will be held on March 9, from 5-7 p.m. Guests can meet Khalsa who will give a brief artist talk for COD students at 4:30 p.m. This will include light refreshments and musical entertainment by high desert musicians, The Renderers.

Khalsa, has lived in Southern California since 1975. Her work focuses on photographed themes of water and her relationship with the American West. Her current project on the Salton Sea has been widely shown internationally in over 150 exhibitions.

Khalsa was featured in this year’s Palm Springs Life ART+CULTURE magazine. Her work has been acquired by museum collections including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Khalsa has been named the Society for Photographic Education’s West Region 2015 Honored Educator.

MAC is a non-profit cultural and educational facility that is committed to excellence. MAC provides a venue for creative exploration and community engagement. MAC gallery hours are Monday – Thursday 11a.m.-4p.m.

Lisa Soccio is the director at Marks Art Center. She also teaches art at COD. Soccio has been working at the college for 11 years. She says she “loves holding events that include free entertainment and opportunities.”

Soccio studied art history at UCLA. She also has a M.A, PhD. in visual and cultural studies.