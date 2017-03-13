KCOD wins 13 national awards

BY JESUS MAGAÑA

FEATURES EDITOR

Top (from left to right): Jesus Magana, Aaron Jones, Toni Bakal, Frank Desaro, Joe De Hoyos, Giselle Woo Bottom: Nicholas Edward, Micaylee Johnson (Photo courtesy of KCOD)

KCOD, College of the Desert’s student radio station, won 13 Golden Microphones at the 77th Annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) Conference and National Awards Ceremony on March 4 in New York City. The station was nominated for several awards including Best On-Air Playlist, Best On-Air Schedule and was runner-up for the very prestigious Best Community College Radio Station award in the country.

On March 1, eight KCOD student staff members and award recipients along with Faculty Advisor Laurilie Jackson flew to New York City to attend the conference in midtown New York at the Hotel Pennsylvania across from Madison Square Gardens. There were 1,400 attendees from all over the world, more than 100 media and broadcasting sessions and tours and over 150 speakers.

KCOD secured two first place trophies for Best On-Air Schedule representing the station’s overall programming and Best Training Manual created by KCOD Station Manager Toni Bakal. KCOD won finalist trophies in multiple categories such as Best Social Media Director, Best Artist/Band Interview, Best Specialty Music Show and even the big one, Best Community College Radio Station.

“It was a huge honor to be considered one of the top college radio stations in the country. The students have worked very hard and they should be proud,” said KCOD Faculty Advisor Laurilie Jackson. “There is a lot of passion and creative energy at the station. Our programming is unique, diverse and different than many other college radio stations.”

The students also had a chance to visit many famous locations in New York such as Times Square, Rockefeller Plaza, The United Nations, Broadway, World Trade Center and the Museum of Modern Art. There was plenty of time to eat great food and sight-see throughout the Big Apple, but there was also a lot to learn. The IBS conference offered multiple learning sessions spanning from various topics such as methods to improve variety in your radio station, or round-tables that allowed multiple directors to talk to each other and brainstorm ideas to improve their own stations.

Several college radio stations joined together to share opinions on problems common for everyone, such as drawing the attention of more listeners, keeping new staff members involved, creating powerful radio, multi-media storytelling and the ideal music to play throughout the day to keep people coming back.

Overall the trip was what the KCOD staff would call a success and an experience they will remember for a lifetime. “We are so excited to have been nominated for 13 national awards and learned so much valuable information from the NY conference. Winning Best On-Air Schedule was a huge win for us and all of team KCOD. It represents our overall content, shows and programming being considered the industry standard and the best in the nation college wide.” says Tony Bakal, KCOD’s station manager. Don’t forget that KCOD is expanding its reach thanks to a generous donation by the Supple family.

Stay tuned, starting this spring, KCOD will be heard throughout the Coachella Valley on 1450 AM. Listen to KCOD at 87.9 FM, via the TuneIn Radio app on your smart phone and online at www.kcodcoachellafm.com, where one can also find their schedule of diverse offerings, which includes alternative music, hip-hop, classic rock, ‘80s, metal, Coachella and Stagecoach artists’ music, and local Coachella Valley acts. The station also interviews local and big-name bands. KCOD can also be found on Twitter and Instagram (@KCODcoachellafm)