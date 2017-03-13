Upcoming events at The Living Desert

BY CAROLINE DEGRAEVE

LOCAL CONTRIBUTOR



If you love animals and want something fun to attend, The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens is holding a Park After Dark (Adult Night) on March 17 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This special evening sponsored by Total Wine & More includes a guided walk through the zoo, up-close animal presentations and a campfire where you can meet new friends and roast s’mores. Another delight of this adult only night will feature either a beer, wine, bourbon or vodka tasting. Pricing for members is $38 and $48 for non-members. Call 760-346-5694 ext.2506 or email Parkafterdark@LivingDesert.org for reservations.

If you are ready to tackle Breakfast with the Animals with the family the next morning, March 18, The Guardians of the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens is offering a morning that will bring dinosaurs to life. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 8:30 a.m. and includes scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, fruit, yogurt, coffee, juice and water. Seating is limited so make your reservations by calling 760-346-5694 ext. 2111. Admission is $25 for adults and $18 for children.