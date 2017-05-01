Jazz at the Pollock near its final performance

BY JESUS MAGAÑA

FEATURES EDITOR

Jazz at the Pollock is a concert at COD featuring campus talent, including students, teachers and even some guest artists. There are several show this spring. In the first show, composer Carl Rigoli, who has performed music professionally since he was 16, teamed up with faculty members to put on a jazz show with original compositions. Other performances have included shows where faculty, students and alumni performed together and a musical trio led by Keegan Anglim with jazz music created by the trio themselves.

The final show will take place on May 18th, where Anthony Fesmire will be leading the Jazz Combo students. Anthony Fesmire has worked in music for over 30 years, and is the founder of the Jazz Studies program at College of the Desert. He has earned a bachelor’s degree from Berklee College of Music, a Master of Music degree from the University of Southern California, and even a Doctor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

Fesmire’s experience in teaching music started in Ohio Wesleyan University, where he coordinated the music education program, with the task of teaching upper division music methods, along with supervising other music classes at the school. He would later direct jazz ensembles and teach music education at the University of Northern Colorado, with additional work at Aims Community College and the University of La Verge. Now, Fesmire works with music in many ways here at College of the Desert, he directs the Jazz Combos and the Jazz Guitar Ensembles, along teaching applied jazz guitar and music theory courses.

When asked about the Jazz Combo, Fesmire touched on how the class rehearses partially under his direction and for the rest as an ensemble every Tuesday afternoon. He mentions that they are allowed to take the class up to four times, allowing them to improve significantly.

Fesmire also mentions plans for a future Jazz at the Pollock concert, stating “For fall 2017, we are still in the planning stages, but we will have a guest artist, Emma Larson, coming from New York on September 29.”

Again, the final Jazz at the Pollock concert will take place on May 18, and will feature the Jazz Combo students led by Anthony Fesmire. The concert is free with a suggested donation of $5 for students and $10 for others.