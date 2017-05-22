Business student soars academically

BY CHAYAN GARCIA

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Local College of the Desert student Alex Enriquez solidifies his academic achievements at COD by accepting his hard earned admittance to University of California, Irvine. Enriquez majored in business administration and plans to continue his studies in business economics.

When Enriquez started college he was determined to transfer to a 4-year university in just two years. He was a dedicated student involved with many college programs. Enriquez shared how he achieved his goal, “My advice to future students has to be, if there’s a will, there’s a way. If you want to transfer in two years, even though people will say it’s unlikely, you can. Take 15-18 units a semester and 7 units in the summer. Take online classes and study for at least five hours a day. It is a lot of work, but if you really want to be successful at COD, it is going to take that type of effort.”

Celebrating his academic achievements, Enriquez shared who or what groups really helped with his success, “ACES (Academic Counseling and Educational Services) is a group that particularly helped me achieve the level of success that I obtained during my time here. ACES provided priority registration, one-to-one counseling and tutoring, a study space and other items that helped me succeed in the classroom. They really made it so I would not have any excuses to not transfer in time.”

Enriquez admits that being a successful student is no easy task, juggling his academics and life in general was tough, “In order to successfully transfer, I needed to achieve both my educational and financial goals. The biggest struggle I faced was balancing work and school.” He sacrificed what he felt necessary in order to save his own funds to fully support his academic university of choice, by himself.

Closing the semester Enriquez reflects back on his time at COD and particular individuals who have inspired and helped him along the way, “I am thankful for many people here, but I am most thankful for the amazing professors. In particular, I would like to recognize Professor John Gerardi, Professor Marhuenda-Donate, and Professor Laura Graff as people who especially helped me during my education at COD.” Enriquez understands how important engaged professors are in inspiring students to achieve their dreams and educational prosperities.