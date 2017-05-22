COD holds its first Grad Fest

BY ALEJANDRO MEZA AGUILAR

STAFF WRITER

College of the Desert held its first annual Grad Fest in the multi-purpose room of the Cravens Student Center on April 19. Students who attended had the chance to easily prepare for the transfer and graduation process. A few 4 year institutions had booths set up at the event for students to browse for transfer options and the COD Alumni Association was there to sign students up as alumni.

Booths were set up in a circle conveniently so that students could check in and go around the room to stamp a bingo like ticket they were given for a chance to win prizes. Free t-shirts were given to those who attended and refreshments were served to keep students motivated and ready for their graduation needs.

COD invited students to join the alumni association to continue the experience of the Coachella Valley and be involved in the campus even if they are no longer students of the school. Students who signed up with the alumni association had the chance to win an iPad mini.

There was a photographer at the event to commemorate the beginning of the transfer process. Students lined up to have their pictures taken in their cap and gowns. Students were asked what they thought of the event. Naria Kitahara, a COD student said, “I went there not looking my best. If had I known they were going to take pictures then I would have tried a little harder that morning.” The photos taken were for the intention of graduation announcements, so there is little to worry about graduation photos.

The lines were bustling with students attempting to get their cap and gown, their pictures, and some time with prospective institutions such as California State University of San Bernandino, Brandman and National University. The schools attended to recruit graduate students before graduation and one last opportunity on campus after the transfer fair at the HILB.

This is the first time College of the Desert has created an event to prepare students as a whole before they head towards another step in their life.