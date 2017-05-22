Public Safety Academy recognizes cadets

BY JESUS MAGAÑA

FEATURES EDITOR

The Basic Peace Officer Training and Basic Fire Academy Awards Ceremony recognized all together 24 cadets at the McCallum Theatre. There were 12 recognized from each program. The cadets were able to earn their certificates after working hard at meeting the training requirements prescribed by the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training and Office of State Fire Marshal.

Public Safety Academy Director Neil D. Lingle greeted those present as he emceed the event. The ceremony included the many cadet family members, friends, community members and local public safety leaders. Among the few cadets, some were also recognized in other areas they excelled in. Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder was the event’s keynote speaker. Nalder started his fire service career in 1985 in Utah and eventually made his way to Palm Springs in September 2015.

Academic Achievement Awards: Firefighter Cadet Dylan Schneider, Peace Officer Cadet Albert Melara.

Marksmanship Award: Peace Officer Cadet Patrick W. Lauritizengf.

Outstanding Cadet Awards: Firefighter Cadet James Wadlundxd, Peace Officer Cadet Yuan E. Hernandez.

COD’s Safety Academy has been training first responders in the Coachella Valley since 2001. The academy’s peace officers, firefighters and emergency technicians reach far and wide, from Banning to Blythe and from Yucca Valley to El Centro. For more information about public safety programs, please contact the COD Public Safety Academy.