COD encourages student leadership

Photo courtesy of the Office of Student Life

Photo from flyer for President’s Student Ambassador Program

By Kristen McCarthy

Campus Life Editor

College of the Desert has many programs to help students succeed. One relatively new one is the President’s Student Ambassador Program and its mission is all about building leadership skills.

The goal of the ambassador program is to encourage student engagement and boost campus pride. It strives to groom new leaders by teaching proper etiquette and how to speak to audiences. The student ambassador’s will learn how to use public relations skills to promote COD to prospective and current students, guests and alumni.

These students will gain real world professional experience, an opportunity to earn up to $650 in scholarships and at the end of the semester will be recognized in the graduation program.

“We need to pump this up and make this something great,” says COD’s Student Life Interim Director, Joseph Aguirre.

Ambassadors will give student tours and connect with local high schools. The students will also mentor and advise high school students as they prepare for college.

Over the summer the new and returning student ambassadors participated in a student leadership retreat. They focused on establishing trust and helped identify their strengths.

The program is sponsored by the Changing Lives Campaign, which recently raised $3 million towards enhancing the student experience at the college. Part of the campaign breakdown allots $200,000 towards the presidents innovation fund, which will support the student ambassador program as well as other student enrichment groups.

Spring applications will be available in December for prospective students. For more information visit Joseph Aguirre at the Student Life Office next to Beeps Cafe in Palm Desert or by email at jmaguirre@collegeofthedesert.edu.