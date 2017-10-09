Get with the Trend Food Review: Divino Trattoria

Photo courtesy of Isidro Solorio

Lobster Ravioli

BY: ISIDRO SOLORIO

STAFF WRITER

After a long day of class most students want to have a good meal or dinner and forget about books for a short period of time. Divino Trattoria is a new local option people have to share a great dinner. This Italian restaurant is located off Jackson street in Indio (442250 Jackson St., B101 Indio CA,92203). It offers a variety of Italian dishes, pizza and great desserts.

It is open to the public for lunch and dinner. Offering a happy hour menu from 3 – 6 p.m., with affordable prices; mozzarella frita, calamari friti, pollo parmigiana, lobster ravioli, lemon sorbet and cheesecake are some of the items on the menu. For those who are gluten free they have penne vegetali pasta and for those who want to have a soft drink, the bar is one of its comfortable spots.

Divino Trattoria has been open for a month and a half. Locals whom have already tried out, rate this place as a 4.8 out of 5 in stars. With the average price ranging from $11 to $30 per dish locals are very pleased with the prices and portions the food comes in.

The service is well done by welcoming servers and buss boys. They will assist you with anything you need and will keep an eye on you to make sure you are doing just fine. Enjoy fresh Italian bread along with olive oil and vinegar while you wait for your appetizer/ entrée. If you are not so sure about eating indoors they will soon open their patio to have pleasant bite outdoors. Everybody is welcome and will receive the same treatment.

With the atmosphere feeling like you are in Italy, it is a place where you can do homework too as it is perfect for meetings and such. With plans of giving the public a live singing to make out of guests an even better experience, this place hopes to be in business for quite a long time.

Divino Trattoria is open everyday of the week from 12:00pm-9:00pm Sunday through Thursday and from 12:00pm-10:00pm on Friday and Saturday. Also, check out their Facebook page Divino Trattoria and get their full menu on menuclub.com.