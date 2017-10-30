Students participate in fall transfer fair

Photo Courtesy of Robin Cotton

BY KRISTEN MCCARTHY

CAMPUS LIFE EDITOR

The HILB Building at COD was bustling with activity on Oct. 11, during College of the Desert’s fall transfer fair. The transfer fair took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with music courtesy of KCOD radio.

Approximately 400 students attended the event. Students were approached at the entrance and handed a list of suggested questions to ask the college representatives, this was a helpful guide as students navigated the booths. Potential transfer universities offered pamphlets, email lists, pens, flashlights and flyers to promote their institutions. This event gave the opportunity for one-on-one intimate conversations with representatives. For some students, the transfer fair introduced colleges that they may not have otherwise considered.

The purpose of the transfer fair was to give students a chance to speak with college representatives, and with over 45 colleges involved, there were a lot of options to explore. The transfer fair also featured COD programs such as TRIO, EOPS, the International program and One future scholarships. One future scholarships, formally known as Pathways to Success, is the largest local scholarship program in the Coachella Valley.

This is the time of year students begin applying to transfer universities and must make important decisions for their future. The application deadline for Cal State and Universities of California for Fall 2018 is Nov 30th.

“The number one driver for transfer is your G.P.A., so ultimately students really need to focus on their grades,” says COD Transfer Counselor, Scott Cooper, “Getting a very clear student educational plan, doing your best in classes, and start exploring what the schools want for you to get in, start being very active on assist.org.”

Other advice for students who plan to transfer to university is to explore things such as academic renewal, apply for scholarships and meet with counselors to take courses that are transferable. Student are encouraged to attend upcoming application workshops on campus. For a full list of events and workshops visit collegeofthedesert.edu or call the transfer center (760) 862-1351.