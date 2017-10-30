Democracy forum: Let’s talk political tolerance

Photo Courtesy of AP Images

BY ALEXIA MERSOLA

STAFF WRITER

Julie Winokur, founder and executive director of Talking Eyes Media, is a documentary filmmaker. On Oct. 19, Winokur hosted a screening of her very own documentary, “Bring To The Table,” which tackles the awkward discussion of intolerance in politics. At the end of the documentary their was a brief discussion and an exercise where the audience got to express their political views through similar “table talk,” providing a learning experience for everyone who attended on how to handle someone how might now have the same views as you.

These events that she offers for Universities, businesses and local political groups encourage the audience to be more open to exploring their political beliefs and learn to listen. The program also helps audiences talk across party lines about issues that they feel truly matter to them.

The documentary itself was very interesting as it was completely objective in the way it was done. It proved that a lof of Americans don’t realize just how intolerant they are when it come to politics. Many of the points discussed were hot button issues that plague the world of politics, such as: Welfare, the seperation of church and state and Healthcare.

The filmed showed everyday people discussing their own views on what it means to be a liberal or what it means to be a conservative and Winokur attempts to get them all to narrow their answers down to three basic words. She addresses the issue of intolerance in this country and how it divides us. Julie Winokur is also author of several books, Aging in America: The Years Ahead, Denied: The Crisis of America’s Uninsured and her work has appeared on PBS as well as the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and The Washington Post.