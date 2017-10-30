Get with the trend food review: Louise’s Pantry

Louise’s Pantry, established in 1946, moved its location closer to campus in Palm Desert and La Quinta. This 71 year-old diner offers a homestyle breakfast, the most important meal of the day. Louise’s Pantry is a local family owned restaurant that is known as a “must eat” place. Louise’s Pantry has two locations here in the Coachella Valley. It is located in La Quinta and in Palm Desert. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the Palm Desert location, there is happy hour from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m. including drinks and food available.

Louise’s Pantry is a breakfast and lunch restaurant that has a very wide menu of cooking that will most likely resemble a home cooked meal. Breakfast items include the classics such as a breakfast burritos, steak and eggs, chicken fried steak and create your own omelette. Continuing the classic breakfast items, Louise’s Pantry offers three different kinds of waffles, six different kinds of pancakes and French toast.

Lunch menu items include, the traditional club sandwich, Louise’s Reuben sandwich and daily soups. Louise’s offers ten different salads, three different kinds of hamburgers and four different kinds of hot dogs. Some of the more unique food items are the Crab and Avocado Omelette, the Avocado Omelette, and the Lox and Bagel.

To satisfy your sweet tooth there is dessert offered as an ice cream sundae, banana split, milkshake or a root beer float. Drink selections range from the typical diner cup of joe, tea, fountain drinks and juice. Louie’s Pantry gladly serves beer and wine. To perk up your morning, you can get a free mimosa if you check in on their yelp page.

Louise’s Pantry is a well priced restaurant with hearty menu items priced from the ranges of $11 to $30. Louise’s offers breakfast and lunch specials Monday through Saturday making it more affordable to enjoy breakfast, brunch and lunch. Lousie’s Pantry offers multiple homemade options such as raisin bread with homemade jelly and the spinach omelette with hash browns hits just the spot for a healthy option with both a touch of home and comfort. You can also buy a jar of their homemade jelly for $5, all you need to do is ask the waiter/waitress.

The food portions are a very generous size and you definitely get great food at a reasonable price. Louise’s Pantry is a good place to go to for a weekend breakfast with family, a calm brunch with friends and a relaxing lunch with a free mimosa for the end of midterms.

Never leaving your cup empty the staff is very friendly and attentive. The atmosphere is diner-like and peacefully suited for a college student to come in and work. Louie’s Pantry also has TVs for the sports fans who don’t want to miss out on the games. The Palm Desert location is located on Highway 111 and the La Quinta location is located on Washington St.