Homecoming week at COD brings back school spirit

BY SABRINA MESSAOUDI

STAFF WRITER

Photo Courtesy of The Chapparral

College of the Desert hosted its first homecoming pep rally after several years! In an effort to bring back the school spirit, COD’s Office of Student Life organized a homecoming week full of fun activities, including a pep rally.

The week started on Oct. 16 with a kick-off at the HILB. Students stopped by and got free donuts and received a free shirt from ASCOD.

On Oct. 18, student life organized a big pep rally. Many students came out to support the Football team as the football-players and their coach were also present. “I feel like it’s necessary and really important for everybody to come out here and support us,” Aaron Watson, number 32, told The Chaparral.

Head Coach Jack Steptoe also had several words to share with the audience; “San Bernardino Valley has my trophy and I want it back,” thus Steptoe.

The audience was not only present for the pep rally, but also stayed after for the Lip-sync battle. 3 groups participated in the battle. The American sign language club was the first act to perform and took 2nd place. A group of football players, calling themselves The 4 Heartbeats, also participated and ended on the third place as The Fly desert (a new club at COD) won first place with their dance moves.

After the Lip sync battle, The Chaparral got to speak with Jamarcus Mathis who is number 13 on the football team. “We take the proper steps throughout the week in order to win, but the support of the crowd is a major key,” he says. “The support of the crowd will definitely boost us, boost our egos and make us play a lot better. When there is nobody there you are kind of dull about the game, but when a lot of people are there we’ll get them excited,” Mathis continued.

The week was surely not over after the pep rally. COD’s student life also organized a tailgate on Oct. 21 before the homecoming game. Many locals and students joined the activities as well as faculty and staff. From watching performances by the Palm Desert High School dance team and the Palm Springs High School marching band, to free snacks, dunk tanks and face painting, the day was filled with fun stuff to do.

Jordan Blankenship, student at COD and vendor at the Tailgate, says COD did a good job on the homecoming week. “I think it’s really original and the idea of homecoming week is really good because we have a lot of alumni that don’t necessarily come back to the desert so I feel like the homecoming week encourages that and I understand that having the tailgate element is really essential to something like this,” thus Blankenship.

Palm Springs High School’s band booster Natasha Rezac was excited to see two of her children perform in the marching band during the tailgate. “We’re honored to be here, because I think everybody is coming together as one and you guys have been so warm and welcoming, down to the hospitality. We are so glad to be here and we would do it annually,” she says.

Some COD faculty and staff were also present at the tailgate and even participated in activities. Carl Farmer, director of MESA, volunteered in the dunk tanks. “It was a lot of fun, I used to do it for fundraisers. I think it’s a good activity for all the students and the faculty and some of the alumni hopefully,” Farmer tells The Chaparral.

A couple international students also joined the crowd at the tailgate. “It’s very cool. We are having fun playing the games and the food is free so that is cool and we can’t wait for the game. They should do it more often, it will attract more people to the games,” thus Marc Cohen, an international student from France.

The football game started at 6 p.m. with COD taking the lead in the first two quarters. For more information on the homecoming game see page 8. Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral

