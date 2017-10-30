The Coachella Valley offers fun activities

By Sabrina Messaoudi



Local Editor

Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral

The Coachella Valley is a big place for tourists. However, for many residents, it is seen as boring. A lot of students do not know what to do in their free time and even consider driving many miles to find fun activities to do.

According to a Chaparral newspaper survey, 51.1% of students at COD say they have trouble finding something to do in their free time. 36.2% answered sometimes and 12.8% do not have any trouble filling up their free time.

COD student and Palm Springs resident, Viourunika Abdulmaseeh goes hiking or reads to stay busy. However, she thinks the desert is boring. “Yes of course its boring, because there isn’t much to do out here that is exciting or fun. Especially during the summer, that’s why I leave.” When asked what she thinks would make the valley less boring she said: “Some sort of theme park would be fun.”

COD basketball player, Anthony Ogrodnick d0es feel like there is enough to do in the valley. “Yes it is boring but at the same time it isn’t. You can still do stuff you could do anywhere else, like movies and outdoor activities like hiking or swimming.”

Whether you think the valley is boring or not, there are quite a few places to visit. The Aquatic Center for example is a waterpark located in Palm Desert. It has 3 pools, diving boards, slides and other attractions (prices range from $2.50 to $6).

Wet ‘n’ Wild, also a waterpark, is centered in Palm Springs and offers different types of rides (regular ticket price starts at $29.99).

If you would rather stay on dry ground then there are a few companies that offer Quad rentals. You can either rent one and go off-roading by yourself or have a guide with you. They also often have a piece of land where you can off road (prices vary).

And if you are not afraid of heights, the Palm Springs Aeriel Tramway may be something for you. The tram goes up 8,500 ft. giving a full view of the Coachella Valley as you are surrounded by snow (regular tickets start at $25.95).

Take a look at the following list for more fun activities around the Valley!