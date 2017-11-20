COD celebrates veterans

By Luis E. Castellanos

Front Page Editor

College of the Desert held their annual Veteran’s Ceremony on November 9, one day prior to Veteran’s Day. COD is tremendous in representing their veteran program throughout the school. Offering multiple services and having their own office located in the Cravens Student Center. COD celebrated our troops who have served our country, but continue to help their adjusting to college life. The celebration presented the history of Veteran’s Day as well as each Armed Force. The Service flags were also in attendance representing all five branches of Service to honor those who have served in the military. College of the Desert has over 400 Veterans, Military Reservists, National Guard, etc. attending in the age range from early 20s all the way to their 60s and so forth. The celebration was held on November 9, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Amphitheatre here on campus. College of the Desert not only had their Veteran’s Day Ceremony, but also held their annual “Murph” run the Wednesday prior. The “Murph” run is a series of 1-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, and 1 more mile run all in a 20lb vest or body armor. The challenge was created by Michael Patrick “Murph” Murphy, a Navy SEAL office, who was awarded with the U.S. military’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions in Afghanistan. The winner of the run was given a $100 gift card to Amazon.

Veteran’s have protected our rights for the American citizens and the college campus has helped those same veterans here. The Veterans Resource Center provides critical service and support to veterans. The students receive any help any regular student may need through tutoring or counseling to choose their class. The resource center also helps these students transition back into civilian life as they learn to navigate the California Community College system. The center supports success, retention, and education needs of these students or any student searching for help. If any student wishes to seek help from the Veteran Resource Center they are located in the Cravens Student Service Center Building in room 125, their telephone number is 760.773.2536, email: veterans@collegeofthedesert.edu. You will be kindly greeted by either Donni Prince or Sandra Hauf.

College of the Desert community is grateful for your service and provides students with services which include:

One-on-one personalized student assistance

Veterans Academic Counselor

Disability Support

Liaison with all other COD support services

Certification of education benefits for all chapters

Providing academic advising by discussing the curriculum and approving course selection for compliance with DVA regulations

Priority registration for students who have completed the SSSP requirements, are in good standing and have completed fewer than 101 units at COD

Liaison between Country, State, and Federal Veterans organizations

Transition services

Support services while you pursue your goals

College of the Desert is proud to be given the honor to teach and help our veterans as they have helped this entire nation. Thank you for your service.