Report projects big growth for Coachella Valley

BY ISIDRO SOLORIO

LOCAL EDITOR

The Coachella Valley is becoming more populated and the Hispanic community is seeing the biggest increase according to a new report of Coachella Valley growth projections.

The article, “Coachella Valley 2035: Our region is becoming older…” states that in the year 2008 the Coachella Valley had a total of 443,000 people. By 2020 reports estimate that 604,000 people will live here and by 2035 884,000 are expected to reside in the Coachella Valley. Every city in the Coachella Valley is expected to grow by at least 20 percent. More specifically, Indio itself is expected to grow from 73,300 to 111,800 by the year of 2035. Coachella is expected to increase in population from 38,200 people to 70,200 in 2020 and 128,700 in 2015.

Projections from Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) show that the Coachella Valley’s percentage of latinos will increase while the percentage on non-hispanic white will decrease. Between the years of 2010 and 2060 the Riverside County population will grow by 92 percent, and the Coachella Valley will grow at a higher rate than the rest of the county.

Local leaders are getting prepared for this population explosion. Tom Kirk, the executive director of the Coachella Valley Association of Governments said in the report, “Coachella Valley 2035..” “So far we’ve been able to keep up with growth and traffic. At times due to the visitors roadways are taxed but the roads here are less congested than Los Angeles.”

College of the Desert student Karina Ayala gives her opinion about the growth of the Coachella Valley. She says, “I’ve been able to see the growth in traffic. Every road I take is crowded with cars, the less traffic I see is during late night time.” She also states, ” that we are growing in population does not bother me at all but traffic somehow stresses me way too much.” Ayala pointed out that she sees more latinos in the cities of Coachella and Indio which makes her happy because she is part of the latino culture.