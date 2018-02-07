Indio presents new annual music event: Más Indio

Photo courtesy of Palma City

Flyer for Más Indio Feb. 10, 2018

BY JESSICA TROCHE

STAFF WRITER

The city of festivals is gaining a whole new experience. The city of Indio, Desert Theater Works and Palma City present Más Indio. Más is spanish for more and it’s exactly what Indio is bringing. The new music event will be held at the Indio Performing Arts Center (IPAC) on Feb. 10, 2018.

This event was put together by the city of Indio and Andrew Gonzalez, lead singer for the valley’s local band Alchemy. It took about 7 months to put together, but Andrew took it a step further, attending city council meetings for about 2 years beforehand and built relationships with the city council members and thus was given the opportunity to perform at the Indio Performing Arts Center.He had a vision in mind and that vision was to invite other local artists to come and perform.

This event is something new, fun and creative. Attendees will enjoy listening to local valley music, with bands such as Alchemy, Yoni, The Kathy’s and Slipping into Darkness. There will also be a few out of town bands showcasing their music such as, The Red Pears, Alternative Facts and Nequaquam Vacuum. There will be local vendors and artists that will display artwork, as well as two live visual artists and a house DJ. A food court and beer garden will also be available for those who want to get a quick bite without leaving the festival grounds or enjoy a cold drink whilst listening to a variety of tunes.

The event is open space and has a capacity of 280 people. You can purchase a ticket at the door for $10 dollars or online at dtworks.thundertix.com. The Indio Performing Arts Center is located at 45175 Fargo St. in Indio, California, 92201, right near the Indio COD campus. The event runs from 8pm to 2am and is ages 18 and up. Space is limited so get your tickets soon! If you miss this event, do not fret, the City of Indio will be putting Más Indio events in the future.