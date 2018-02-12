COD students invited to CSUSB business mixer

Photo courtesy of The ChaparralOrganizers say this is a wonderful opportunity for students and alumni to find internships and jobs.

BY KRISTEN MCCARTHY

CAMPUS LIFE EDITOR

College of the Desert (COD) students are invited to attend a Business After Hours Mixer on Feb. 21, 2018 at the Cal State San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus (CSUSB). The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. at the CSUSB campus located at 37500 Cook St. Palm Desert in the Indian Wells Building.

The mixer is hosted by CSUSB Palm Desert campus and the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce. COD students will receive a discounted ticket price of $5 with student identification (ID). The regular entrance fee is $25 without student ID.

Organizers say this is a wonderful opportunity for students and alumni to find internships and jobs. Students are encouraged to come dressed to impress as they will be socializing with local community leaders and businesses.

Students will be offered free appetizers and competing lemonade stands presented by the Emerging Leaders Program. Food is included in the ticket price. This is a joint mixer with California State University, San Bernardino Alumni, California State University, San Bernardino Associates, California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert students and The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce.

Photo courtesy of CSUSB Palm Desert