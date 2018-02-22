The benefits of eating a healthy breakfast

“a well balanced breakfast with adequate protein helps to produce serotonin early in the day which can reduce impulsivity and may improve cognitive function in the morning.”

BY CAITLIN COX

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Breakfast is not always at the top of a student’s list of what should be accomplished in the morning. But by not eating breakfast, students can hurting themselves more than they are helping.

A study by Frontiers of Human Neuroscience has shown that eating breakfast each morning is positively associated with academic performance. Another study from Saint Martin’s University in Washington has found that eating a healthy breakfast has a significant effect on college students’ short-term memory because they can focus on the information they are being taught and not on how hungry they are. This means that students who eat a healthy breakfast will have an easier time remembering what they learned in the classroom.

Students who eat sugary breakfast cereals or pastries in the morning will have an increase in brain activity, but not in any way that will be useful for school. Craig Doussett, a nutrition instructor at COD says, “a well balanced breakfast with adequate protein helps to produce serotonin early in the day which can reduce impulsivity and may improve cognitive function in the morning.” In other words, Doussett says getting proper nutrition in the morning with foods such as eggs, oatmeal or yogurt will reduce impulsive behavior and help students focus while in class.

Students who do not regularly eat breakfast report feeling sluggish and out of focus. Carli Roe, a student at COD, says, “I feel really tired those mornings I do not eat breakfast. It makes it hard to want to pay attention in class.” Without breakfast, students do not get the nutrients they need to do better in school, so it is important to remember to eat every morning.

Studies prove the benefits of eating breakfast daily. Experts say retention and test scores are higher among thise who consume a healthy morning diet.