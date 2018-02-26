DACA recipients can apply for renewal

“Students who are eligible to do a renewal should take advantage of the current opportunity.”

On Jan. 9, 2018, Judge William Alsup of the U.S District Court for the Northern District of California ordered a stop to the federal government’s termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). A preliminary injunction was ordered by Alsup, which is a temporary order blocking the termination of DACA while the case moves forward.

As of Jan. 13, 2018, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it’s process for renewal of applications. Efforts to help young adults reapply for DACA by Immigration Advocacy organizations are currently under way.

Eligible dreamers have little time to waste to reapply. According to the Desert Sun, Emilio Amaya, executive director of the San Bernardino Community Services Center, “The injunction can be reversed at any time.” As a result young adults who are eligible DACA recipients should be proactive and review the renewal process as opportunity can be taken away just as quickly as it was rescinded.

Jose Simo, counselor at College of the Desert says, “students who are eligible to do a renewal should take advantage of the current opportunity.”

Important information to know:

Who can apply for DACA?

If you are a first time applicant, you will not be an eligible recipient. Only people who have had DACA at some point in the past can submit a renewal application.

Does it matter if my DACA status expired?

USCIS has reopened the application process to anyone who DACA status expired on or after Sept. 5, 2016.

What is the DACA renewal fee?

It is a fee of $495 must be paid out to USCIS for the DACA renewal application.

Where can I get help applying for DACA?

Residents in the Coachella Valley can find locations in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties offering free assistance of the renewal process, while some may also offer to cover the costs of the application fee for eligible low income residents. A few of the locations are as listed: TODEC Legal Center, San Bernardino Community Service Center, Catholic Charities, and Beaman Law.

For more information regarding the DACA renewal process, please visit the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services website at www.uscis.gov.