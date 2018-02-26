“College of the Desert plays an important role in creating a better quality of life for our region in terms of higher-paying jobs for local residents and a stronger economic climate for business and industry.”

BY OSCAR NAVARRETE

CAMPUS EDITOR

Photo courtesy of College of the Desert.

College of the Desert recently hosted a special event that shared its recent successes and highlighted the building of new classrooms and the expansion of new academic programs.

Celebrating the colleges successes and achievements, COD Superintendent/President Joel L. Kinnamon, Ed.D. led the third annual State of the College event on Jan. 24. Sharing accomplishments of the 2016/2017 academic school year, as well as highlights from the college’s history, Kinnamon described the COD’s role and impact in the community. Around 80% of the Colleges graduates return to and work in the desert community. In order to keep up with the increasing needs of the community, the college is expanding its offerings to better serve the workforce in the Coachella Valley.

“College of the Desert plays an important role in creating a better quality of life for our region in terms of higher-paying jobs for local residents and a stronger economic climate for business and industry,” President Kinnamon continued. “The results of our collective efforts are everywhere you look in our valley.”

Kinnamon also provided an update about the West Valley Campus project in Palm Springs, he shared COD’s vision with new partnerships with industry to build integrated programs with community partners. COD is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. 60 years educating the Coachella Valley’s youth.

Kinnamon announced an agreement COD made with former Disney Executive and philanthropist, David Vogel and Digicom, to create The Regional Center for Digital Media Education as the cornerstone of the COD West Valley Campus.

“None of this great work could be possible without the continuing support of our community,” Kinnamon emphasized. “We are all COD.”