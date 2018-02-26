Support yourself: Calm Harm

BY ALEXIA MERSOLA

Photo Courtesy of Cool2Talk.com. The symbol for the self help app.

Self harm isn’t something that is meant to be seen as taboo, neither is suicide. But time after time, the world seems to fail a few people, not giving them the help and support they need.

Calm Harm is the “do it yourself” support system that is designed for people who have a hard time admitting their problem to family or friends. Calm Harm provides tasks to help you resist or manage the urge to self harm. You can create your own password so no one can access the app and you can personalize it in a style that suits you and makes you happy. The app provides you with four categories of tasks to help you surf the urge. “Distract” focuses on helping you learn self control, “Comfort” helps you care rather than harm, “Express yourself” gets those terrible feeling out in a different way and “Release” provides safe alternatives to self-injury.

You can choose the time period in which you need a distraction ranging from 5 minutes to 15 minutes with a countdown for each minute. You are able to track your progress and see the change in your habits. Developers want users to please be aware that this app is an aid in the treatment of self harm but does not replace it.

In order to understand self harm, one must understand the reason why it is done. No, it’s not because the person hurting themselves is crazy and they certainly aren’t doing it for attention. To put it into a way that most will understand: Physical pain masks the emotional pain because like alcohol and drugs, self harming is addictive as it releases endorphins, taking the emotional pain and replacing it with physical so the person can forget all their woes.

How do you know if you have depression? Well here are some of the symptoms: Loss of appetite, loss of motivation, lethargy, insomnia, suicidal thoughts, withdrawal from social activity, decrease in interest of activities once enjoyed, loss of sexual drive, etc. If this sounds like some of the symptoms you’ve been experiencing, talk to your doctor right away.

The person committing the harm to themselves is already in a lot of pain and emotional pain can be just as harmful as physical pain and could actually lead to it. The pain they are feeling cannot be any more amplified than it already is, at least in the victim’s opinion. Self harm shouldn’t be something to be ashamed of, for it is not just the victim’s fault. In order to get the help they need, the victim must have a stable and loyal support system of close family members…but what if they don’t have that?

There are many ways to save yourself without anyone’s help. It isn’t easy and you must be willing to put in the blood, sweat and tears to get there, but the recovery is rewarding. Along with helping yourself with this app, seeing a therapist is strongly recommended. Depression and self harm go hand in hand. If you don’t have a support system, create one for yourself. Luckily, the world has grown in the last 100 years and getting help is easier than ever. If you cannot get a therapist right away, the Suicide/Self Harm Prevention Hotline is toll free( 1-800-273-8255) and someone is there to talk you through it 24/7. It never hurts to be safe.

Help is also available at COD Crisis & Suicide Intervention HELPLine