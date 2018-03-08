Astronomy club welcomes new telescope

BY BERNARDO COTA

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Photo courtesy of College of the Desert. The Mary Reagan Observatory at the College of the Desert Mecca/Thermal Campus is seen with the Milky Way visible overhead.

College of the Desert’s Astronomy Club will be holding a special Observatory First Lights Event on March 9 at COD’s Mecca/Thermal Campus. The club will be showing off its brand new observatory telescope. Attendees will be able to use the telescope and six other small telescopes to view the night sky. These will be available at the campus for public viewings.

The astronomy club will introduce and thank the college administration, staff, donors and everyone who helped make this project happen on Thursday night. There will be food and drinks prepared by COD’s culinary department. The First Lights Event starts at 6 p.m. Public viewings and tours will be from 7 – 9 p.m. and a special star tour will be guided by one of COD’s astronomy professors.

A presentation of actual pictures taken by the telescope will be shown as well as pictures explaining the creation of the telescope and its 1-meter lens. The observatory dome will be open to the people at the COD Mecca campus located at 61-120 Buchanan St. in Thermal.