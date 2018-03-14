A program helping students succeed

BY ALEXANDER APARICIO

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral

During my second semester, I was advised to apply to a program called TRiO SSS ACES at College of the Desert to make life at college easier. I applied and got in, and I have to say it was the best decision for me as a college student.

The ACES program is a TRiO Student Support Services (SSS) program designed to provide counseling to students and assist them in meeting the challenges of graduating from COD and transferring to a four-year university of their choice. The ACES Program is funded under the U.S. Department of Education’s TRiO Programs.

The benefits for this program were beyond helpful for me. Once my application was reviewed and accepted, I was able to receive free tutoring, access to a computer lab, printer use, one-on-one counseling, help on choosing classes for general education and my major, first priority registration and much more.

The qualifications are simple. You must be determined to graduate and transfer to a four year university after COD, qualify for FAFSA, have a minimum of a 2.5 GPA, have already spent one to two semesters at COD, and be enrolled as a full-time student.

The program has been extremely helpful to me and it is the reason why I will be transferring within two years to a four year university this upcoming fall.

For more information contact Ricardo Chavez‐Chaidez at the ACES building located at South Annex 12. You can also visit TRiO SSS ACES.