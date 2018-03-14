Advice for undecided students

BY BIANCA SANCHEZ

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Photo courtesy of AP Images

When we were students in high school, we were forced to quickly decide a major for when we go off to college. We were told that if we didn’t know our major there was no point in going to college. At least that’s how it was at my school.

I’m not speaking for everyone, but most students I know feel pressured and stressed for not knowing what they want to do for the rest of their lives. One thing I’ve learned in my 3 years of being in college, is that you don’t have to pick a major right after high school. I know many students in college who are completing their general education with an undecided major.

Jackie Nunez, a former College of the Desert (COD) student said, “I always felt embarrassed every time professors asked what I was studying and I tell them I am undecided. It made me feel like I didn’t have a future plan, but in reality, I was taking my time thinking through what I wanted to do.”

Most students have lots of questions about their future. I’ve done quite a bit of research and have some tips that may help guide you through your college journey. I am not counselor, nor a professional, but I have figured a few things out. Here are some tips that I have found helpful in selecting a major in college.

Write out your hobbies. What are you interested in? What is the first hobby you go to when you’re bored? Think about the general ed classes you’ve taken. Is there one that you really love?

Take a wide variety of classes to explore your options. When you finally decide your major, you have at least completed one of the required classes for that major.

Take a personality test. I’ve taken one and I can honestly say that surprisingly the test picked out the major I am already working on.

Don’t stress. You are not forced to choose something you don’t love. So take your time.

The Career Workforce Center at COD can also be a great resource. The Center provides one-on-one career counseling, career assessments and workshops to help students learn more about themselves. You can schedule an appointment to meet with a Career Counselor.