Students meet scholarship donors

BY KRISTEN MCCARTHY

CAMPUS EDITOR

Photos courtesty of College of the Desert

College life is a financial struggle for many students, and receiving scholarships can make the experience much smoother. On Feb. 28, 2018 the annual College of the Desert Scholarship Donor Reception took place in the gymnasium at the Palm Desert campus. This event allowed students the opportunity to thank their scholarship donors.

Generous donations are made to COD students to help fund their education. Many donors are citizens of the Coachella Valley that work to give back to the community by funding student scholarships.

Hundreds of students from all walks of life came to thank their generous donors. The reception included refreshments, a photo booth and a raffle.

Students and donors spoke about the impacts of giving and receiving. Scholarship recipients, Kassidi Campbell, Isidro Hernandez and Melissa Roe gave speeches about their experiences. The students spoke about the obstacles they have faced and how scholarships have impacted their lives.

“Students are able to pursue their higher education goals, and meet the individuals that are making that possible,” says COD Superintendent Joel Kinnamon.

Students are encouraged to apply for scholarships to help them further their education and be sure to apply for financial aid at fafsa.ed.gov.