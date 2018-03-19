Art museum features The Road Less Traveled

BY JOSEPHINA GARZA

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR

Photo Courtesy of Stuart Klipper, Intersection, Highways 166 / 118, Jeff Davis County, Texas

Palm Springs Art Museum will feature a photography exhibit Journey Through the Desert – The Road Less Traveled. The exhibit opened March 17 and will continue until July 29, 2018. Approximately 20 American photographers will have their works displayed to show the natural beauty and splender of the desert in the early 20th century.

With the mix of the artists, the exhibit hopes to show the diversity of interpretation and show that these 20 photographers push the boundaries of photography. Another thing they hope to convey is the beauty of the desert, the exhibition is not about the history of photography but to explore each individual photographer’s vision and distinct interpretation of American deserts.

The exhibit will be split into three categories: Land/Sky, Abandoned/Forgotten Places and Tracks in the Sand. The exhibit hopes to suggestively steer the viewer though the photographer’s journey. Bombarding their visuals with panoramic shots to long forgotten hang outs along long stretches of desert highway. The want and need to show the beauty of the desert, brings these photographers together to show everyone the world you miss when just traveling through. But even with the categories of the exhibit, they hope to convey one common theme. The vastness of the desert brings about the idea of exploration in all that lies before us.

Journey through the desert, is organized from the permanent collection of the Palm Springs Art Museum by Christine Giles, Curator and Katherine Hough, Chief Curator.

Various photographer’s features in this exhibit range from John Divola, Lee Friedlander, Karen Halverson, Wanda Hammerbeck, Mark Klett, Michael McMillen, Richard Misrach, Mark Ruwedel and others.

Palm Springs Art Museum:

Sun, Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thu 12-8 p.m. Admission free 4-8 p.m.

(Free admission sponsored by the City of Palm Springs)

Closed Wednesday