Indio welcomes 10th annual chalk festival

The city of Indio hosted the 10th annual ‘Art in the Square’ March 8-12 in downtown Indio. The city of Indio’s Public Arts and Historic Preservation Commission encouraged all professional artists and non-professional artists from different art disciplines to apply for participation in the annual art in the square chalk festival. First, second and third place winners were able to walk away with some cash prizes. First place got a total of $2500, second got $1,500 and third place got $1,000.

Attendees of this free event were able to walk around and interact with the artists and watch as these artists worked on their pieces. Public Arts and Historic Preservation Commission Chair, William G. Maloney said, “We are so pleased to be bringing this family-friendly festival back to Indio for its 10th year, this is a great way for professional artists to vie for cash prizes while showcasing their art for those attending this fun weekend filled with chalk, food, and live music.”

The chalk festival gradually continues to grow, from being a two-day event to now becoming a four-day event, the popularity for ‘Art in the Square’ has captivated the attention of a variety of people in the community. Councilmember Elaine Holmes says, “This is one of the community events we look forward to every year, we have a vibrant community in Indio and it is great to see both young and old come together to create some wonderful art for the public to enjoy.” Local artist Lxslunas participated in the event this year and says she is so happy to see everyone in the community come together and create art.

Chalk supply made by Eternity was provided and professional artists were also encouraged to bring their own supplies. Artists were able to request the size of their space, to go as small or as big as they desired. Chalk space was also designated on the sidewalks and asphalt surfaces so anyone who picked up a piece of chalk could draw and have their own private space. Local community member, Claudio Prado, attended as a guest and said, “It’s really cool that the City of Indio puts this event on every year and it’s great to know that you don’t have to be a professional artist in order to create.” With the increase of attendants and the interaction between artists and onlookers as well as fun music and great food, ‘Art in the Square’ is definitely a festival not to miss.