A new space on campus gives students a quiet place to study

BY JOSEPHINA GARZA

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. New Study Hall Administration Building- Room 1.

Students have a new quiet place to study during the Hilb Building renovation, a new study hall is open in the Administration Building – room 1. New furniture and lighting brighten up the space giving students access to better facilities around campus. Even a few computers are offered so that students can get a jump on online work. Same rules apply. No food, drinks must be covered in a container, students must use headphones or earbuds and voices need to be low.“It’s amazing to me how many areas on our campus serve students today as places to study, learn languages or research subjects. And how many staff members are available to help our students reach their goals.”

The new study hall will be open to students: Monday – Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Students may also study at the M.A., Library, TASC, MESA, Math-3 and Student Life.

COD Public Safety Officer, Peter Mills said, “The new facility is open to give students a chance to read, do homework and study during the renovation project.”

“A big thanks to our COD planners for coordinating a new study hall in the Administration’s lobby while Hilb is being renovated.”

Fences around the Hilb are up and construction has begun for the new TASC and COD Library space that will inhabit the older building. The end of renovations is slated sometime between 2019 and 2020.

For emergencies call COD Public Safety Department at (760) 341-2111.