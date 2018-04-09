Coachella local sale now online

RENEE BUCKLEY

FRONT PAGE EDITOR

Photo courtesy of stoneycloverlane.com.

Gone are the days of waking up on the Wednesday morning before Coachellafest, at 3 a.m. to get in a line at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, and pray that you get your chance at a local sale wristband. Starting March 5, local residents could apply for a chance for one of the 1,000 wristbands set aside for each weekend of the music festival. By applying you are not guaranteed one of these coveted wristbands, when people apply they are screened for eligibility and then put into a lottery. They are then emailed at a later date if they are chosen.

Also changing this year is the opportunity for locals to purchase VIP tickets during the sale. In the past only general admission tickets (GA) were offered during the event. This has presented the opportunity for Goldenvoice to make a larger profit as GA passes are now $429, while VIP passes are $999. Though residents can benefit from this as well, by being able to purchase two wristbands, instead of just the one, meaning you can get one for an out of town guest. The change is coming after 2017’s local sale, where instead of being organized lines like years prior, a mob formed, causing pushing, shoving and even fights. Not only was the public’s safety at risk, but so was the Tennis Garden’s property, as people were pushing down fences. This caused a huge scare, not only for safety but also for liability sake, in case an incident did become serious.

Residents from Palm Springs to Mecca will have a chance of getting a wristband to the most renowned music festival in all of North America. Headlining artists such as Weekend, Beyonce, and Eminem make this an attractive event. COD Student and Palm Desert citizen Fernando Hernandez said, “I think this will bring great change and convenience to this process, that has been a pain in the past. I hope other festivals follow suit, as this was such an easy process.” This will be the nineteenth year the festival will be in our backyard, so many are commending this leap into the technological side of things.

The festival will take place over two weekends, April 13-15, and April 20-22. Passes will be available for pick up from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The same oppurtunity will be open for Stagecoach passes, for the weekend of April 27-29.