COD holds events during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

KRISTEN MCCARTHY

CAMPUS EDITOR

Photo courtesy of National Sexual Violence Resource Center NSVRC.org.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence according to SAAM.org. COD is hosting several events this month to help bring attention to rape and violence against men and women.

Free Yoga – April 20 Join Kinesiology instructors Wendy Ansley and Nellie Carrilo in a powerful free yoga session coupled with empowering words from representatives from Coachella Valley Sexual Assault Services. All are welcome to this program, survivors and allies alike from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Gymnasium. Free refreshments will be provided as well as a surprise giveaway for the first 50 attendees. For more information call (760) 862-1317

National Denim Day – April 25 Join the Office of Student Life in welcoming Clinical Sexologist and Activist Dr. Danitza Borges for a unique program in recognition of National Denim Day from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Pollock Theatre. Dr. Borges will share her powerful story as a survivor of sexual trauma and give the History of National Denim Day. We will then open the floor for questions and give the opportunity to share your own story or words of encouragement for your peers. For more information call (760) 862-1317.