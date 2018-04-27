‘In The Heights’ coming to McCallum Theatre

ALEXIA MERSOLA

STAFF WRITER

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral

‘In The Heights,’ based on a book by Quaira Alergría Hudes, takes places around the center of the lives of a variety of characters living in the neighborhood of Washington Heights of Manhattan. Unlike a lot of classical musical theater you might think of, ‘In The Heights’ brings a fresh new modern style to broadway through a score primarily consisting of hip-hop, salsa, merengue and soul music.

College of the Desert’s award winning performing arts program will be performing four shows of the Tony Award-winning musical May 3 to May 6 at the McCallum Theatre. The annual spring musical starts on May 3 at 7 p.m. with additional performances on May 4 and 5 at 8 p.m. and an afternoon show at 2 p.m. on May 6. Ticket prices range from $22 and $37.

For tickets or more information, call the McCallum Box Office at (760) 347-2747 or order online: www.mccallumtheatre.com The McCallum Theatre is on the College of the Desert Campus at 73000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert. Box Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For a preview of the show, watch the video created by COD film students.