Fantasia Comic-Con returns to Indio

BY JESSICA TROCHE

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR

Photo courtesy of the Chaparral.

The city of Indio will host it’s annual Fantasia Comic-Con taking place at the Riverside County Fairgrounds. This will be the second year the city hosts the event on May 12 and 13. Unlike the large Comic-Con in San Diego, Fantasia Comic-Con offers a more intimate and family friendly atmosphere.

This year Fantasia Comic-Con will include familiar favorites such as panels, booths, cosplay contests, video games, teasers, animation artists and vendors with a variety of mainstream and pop culture icons.

Headlining the 2018 event include the following well-known artists:

Kevin Eastman, who created the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Larry Houston, producer and director of the 90's cartoons X-Men, GI Joe, Jacob's Ladder, Fantastic Four and Captain Planet

Jay Fotos, a multi award-winning comics veteran who has been working in the comic industry for nearly two decades on hundreds of projects, such as Spawn, Sam and Twitch, Godzilla, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mars Attacks and 30 Days of Night

Tony Fleecs, writer and artist for My Little Pony

With multiple events being hosted in the Coachella Valley, the city of Indio is definitely a city on the map to keep an eye on and unlike larger Comic Con events, Fantasia Comic-Con offers fans a unique chance to directly interact with creators, artists, actors and cosplayers. Especially with ticket prices less than $30 dollars, it’s affordable and family-friendly fun too.

This year Game Stop will sponsor a video game tournament throughout both days, with a variety of different titles to test your gamer skills. Pop culture vehicles and props such as a replica of The Delorean Time Machine from Back to the Future, Kitt from Knight Rider, Bumble Bee from Transformers, Johnny 5 and Southland Ghostbusters will all be guests at the event as well. This year’s Fantasia Comic-Con event is seeing a 50% increase compared to last years event. “With more panels, artists booths and vendors selling comic paraphernalia this years Fantasia is not to miss,” says Jonathan Jaramillo, comic-con fanatic.

Fans who attend Fantasia will be greeted with an exciting array of entertainment. Fans who come dressed in the best cosplay attire can enter for a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize for adults, $750 prize for middle and high-schoolers, or $500 prize for cutest baby. Test your might at Gamestop’s video game tournament, or simply enjoy the many vendors from the comic book world, including Desert Oasis Comics, Wonder Comics, Interstellar Comic Books and Comic Asylum.

The Riverside County Fairgrounds is located at 46517 Arabia Street Indio, Calif. 92201. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.fantasiacon.com or contact (760) 656-0741 or email fantasiacomiccon@gmail.com.