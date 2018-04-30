GradFest 2018 begins graduation preperations

BY JOSEPHINA GARZA

STAFF WRITER

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral

On April 18, College of the Desert held GradFest, a mini celebration for those ready to graduate at the end of the spring 2018 semester. Held in the gym between 2 and 6 p.m., It was a chance to get prepared and ready for Commencement 2018.

Graduates were able to purchase their cap & gown, announcements and register for the ceremony. Those who participated were given a free COD t-shirt and entered into drawings for prizes and giftcards. The event was split into six smaller sections, each one pertaining to a different aspect of graduation. From taking a small survey on the all around welcomed atmosphere of COD to gown fittings, mini photo sessions, and even a talk with some college representatives. The Transfer Center also had a table where grads could go and talk with COD’s Transfer Counselor Scott Cooper for all transfer needs. Words of advice from Scott, “Keep an eye on deadlines and on my emails.”

Grads were also able to participate in a cap decoration contest. With materials provided by the Alumni Association and Bookstore. From school colors to wild fonts, grads were let loose so they could show COD pride or something that inspired them to get through there COD time. Mercadez Butcher, a COD graduate, participated in the contest saying, “This was pretty cool, everybody did a really nice job. They had a lot of creativity.”

For those unable to participate in GradFest, the bookstore will be selling all of the regalia until May 4. Be sure to get in before the 4th so that sizes can be guaranteed. For those looking to transfer, sign up for the transfer ceremony will be held until May 1 in order to participate in the ceremony on May 10.

Graduation this year will be on the last day of the spring semester, May 25 at 7 p.m.