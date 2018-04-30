The “National Day” epidemic

ALEXIA MERSOLA

TRENDING EDITOR

Everyone deserves to have something to celebrate or obsess over, but has it been taken a bit too far? It is an ever growing trend of filling in the blanks for every day of the year, making it so that the who year could be a huge party. Years back, when Instagram and Facebook really got going, there wasn’t any sign of such days on the internet. Now you can’t even open a social media app without at least one person explaining that it is National Talk like Shakespeare Day (not joking, this is an actual day and in case you’re curious its April 23).

Today, however, is National Bugs Bunny day, and while this may not be the most important thing to celebrate on the 30th of April, not all of these holidays that are created are silly. Along with National Bugs Bunny Day. It is also National Sarcoidosis Day, which is to help spread the awareness of the inflammatory disease that can affect any part of the body inside or out. So with National holidays of such importance, why are there so many silly ones? Well there are a lot of opinions on why these are created, but almost all come to the conclusion that it is for reasons of promotion. Having something to celebrate often brings in the big bucks for specific companies catering to specific holiday needs.

A lot of these National holidays were made into laws when the U.S. Congress began a bit obsessed with it, beginning in the 1980s. During such time, 1 in every 3 laws were established for something like National Air Traffic Control Day or National Bowling Week (oh yes, they have weeks as well) Soon enough, Congress stopped the obsession of creating National Holiday’s and soon it was up to the general public to keep the strange trend alive.

If you are looking to get your hands on a hard copy of all of the National holiday’s up to date, there is a book called “Chase’s Calendar of Events.” which was started originally as a way for news organizations to keep track of actual holidays, but it changed overtime to something more relaxed. Most of the submissions for the book come from advocacy groups and just from people who make them up for fun.

Don’t want to purchase the 752 page book? Well its easy to research these strange National holidays on the internet and you can even submit your own fun one if you are feeling creative!