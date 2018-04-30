TKB #1 restaurant on Yelp

BY JESSICA TROCHE

LOCAL EDITOR

Photo Courtesy of TKB Bakery and Deli. TKB has been in Yelp’s top five restaurant’s in the US and this year broke through to the #1 spot on Yelp.

The Kid’s Business, also known as TKB, resides just off the 10 freeway on Golf Center Parkway in the commercial area of North Indio. TKB Bakery and Deli was named the #1 restaurant in the United States by ‘Yelp’ back in February and to celebrate, restaurant owners hosted a block party for the community back in early April. The family-owned deli has been in Yelp’s top five restaurants for the past three years and this year finally broke through to being the #1 restaurant in the nation.

The Kid’s Business started back in 1991 in Rancho Mirage at the home of parents Athena and Paul Sippel and their three children Brandon, Nathan and Melina. From going door-to-door in their neighborhood and selling cookie dough and other bakery goods, “The Kids,” were determined to make TKB successful. Fast forward 20 years later, the kids have grown up and lead one of the most successful delis in America. Once TKB got word that they made it to the #1 spot on yelp, they decided to get the community involved and hosted the #1 Spot Celebration block party. The owners said they’ve never really celebrated their success and wanted to do something big and celebrate with the locals.

With TKB being a local hidden gem in the desert, Melina Sippel said, “I started seeing all these people come into the business, people who weren’t from Indio. It’s not too hard to tell, so I started asking them how they heard about us and time and time again they said ‘Yelp.’ That’s when I started paying attention to Yelp and figuring out what it was.” The deli averaged about 40 customers a day now serves about a 100 and counting. They supply to three major grocery store chains including Whole Foods in Palm Desert. They operate their own production facility and are one of the leading family businesses here in the Coachella Valley. TKB owners credit their success to being friendly and inviting, consistence and making fresh original sandwiches and baked goods.

TKB is a unique eatery to say the least. The food, atmosphere and family friendly environment are what keep customers returning time and time again. They treat their customers like family and new customers are seen as “TKB Virgins” and are gifted with a free famous cookie or other bakery good. If you’re looking to try one of their famous sandwiches or bakery items, TKB is located in Indio, 44911 Golf Center Parkway and hours of operation are Mon.-Sat. 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.