Traveling on a student budget

ALEXIA MERSOLA

TRENDING EDITOR

Photo courtesy of publicdomainpictures.net

Summer is just around the corner and like most college students, you are probably wondering how you are able to afford a cool trip to somewhere far, far away from our campus. Well the solutions are easy. When planning a getaway on a student budget, it is important to remember that although money has a lot to do with how your trip turns out, that really isn’t always the case. Depending on where you want to head for your vacation time this summer, you are bound to save a good amount of money by following this guide.

First things first, you must plan on where you would like to head for the summer. Remember that traveling to and from your destination can cost you quite a bit of money, so it is important to do your research. Sites like StudentUniverse or Kayak can offer you multiple deals on airline prices so you can compare some rates to get the best deal.

When traveling through your chosen destination it is important to remember that public transportation can be your best and cheapest friend, before you take off look into transportation options while you’re in the country. ATM fees can cost you in the states but they can be shockingly large overseas. Before you head out of the country, it is best to check with your bank’s policies for ATM transactions and card use abroad. While you are researching for this, you can also look into the exchange rate of the country you are visiting. Sometimes, it is best to get some foreign currency before you leave because some exchange counters charge huge interest rates to give you local bills, while banks at home might be able to give you a slightly better deal. If you have a credit card, remember to notify your company of where you will be traveling so they can authorize your card for use in that country.

As a student, we are entitled to some perks of going to school and getting an education, traveling while you’re a student is considered the best time to go. Get an International Student Identity Card. The card only costs a grand total of $20, and it gives you access to student discounts on flights, museums and attractions. Most tourist destinations have student tickets that are much cheaper than the standard price tickets. When considering when to go and where to go, being flexible with your schedule can save you some time and money. Some attractions and restaurants have deals if you come on certain days or at certain times. Try to explore places that many don’t really think of exploring. Don’t seek out main attractions that are crowded and would make your experience less than enjoyable.

When packing for your trip, packing light is the way to go. If you can’t afford to stay in one place for a long period of time during your trip, you will be having to lug around a suitcase from one destination to the next. Packing light can make all the difference in the world when you are trying to catch that bus to your next attraction or hotel or renting a taxi. Do some research in the weather of the country you are traveling to, that way you can be prepared for anything. Mix and match outfits so you can avoid having to do a lot of laundry while on your trip.

Traveling on a budget doesn’t have to be terribly expensive, its suppose to be a vacation not another stressor to yourself and your wallet, so enjoy yourself!