Two locations to hold Free Comic Book Day

BY JOSEPHINA GARZA

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR

Photo Courtesy of The Ghost Channel

It’s time to geek out for Free Comic Book Day! On May 5, 2018, The Ghost Channel along with Palm Springs Comic Con will be hosting the big event at not one but two locations this year, Desert Oasis Comics and Interstellar Comic Books & Collectibles. Each location will be holding different types of events to participate in.

Desert Oasis Comics will be holding a Cosplay contests at 2 p.m., artist alley, mini carnival and a Super Mario Cart 8 Deluxe Tournament and more. DJs Twerp Rockski and Radio Carlito will be keeping the event grooving all day.

Desert Oasis Comics

73241 Hwy 111, Suite 4B

Palm Desert, California 92260

(760) 799-6938

Store Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

FCBD Event Hours: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Interstellar Comics and Collectables will be teaming up with Rock The Corner Vinyl, Palm Springs Public Library and Demonic Pinfestation. Anta52 will be doing a live mural painting and more. Pedro Le Bass will be providing music.

Interstellar Comics & Collectibles

180 E Tahquitz Canyon Way

Palm Springs, CA 92262

(760) 325-1814

Store Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

FCBD Event Hours: Same as store hours

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) was started in 2002 and features a selection of comic book titles from some of the most anticipated comic industries around. FCBD consists of roughly fifty titles to give comic book fans a chance to discover new titles and comic book companies. Participating comic books stores give away specially printed comic books. Some of the comics that will be available range from Adventure Time, Berlin, Infinity Watch/Spider-Man, Nintendo’s Arms, Star Wars Adventures, Miraculous Ladybug, Riverdale and more. Not only is FCBD a good way to draw in new readers, but it also exposes readers to independent comic book stores. Little mom and pop shops that get looked over with the rise of eBook versions and online ordering. So get ready to hang out and geek out this up coming May 5.