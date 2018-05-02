College of the Desert buys Palm Springs Mall

BY SABRINA MESSAOUDI

The Desert Community College District (DCCD) Board of Trustees announced on April 17, 2018 the purchase of a new College of the Desert campus.

The former Palm Springs Mall, along with adjacent leased land of about 330,000 square feet, will provide students more options for classes. The mall site, located at the corner of Farrell Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way, cost the college $22 million.

DCCD promised top build a permanent campus in the west valley. “We are excited today to move the permanent Palm Springs Campus one step closer to reality,” Becky Broughton, DCCD Board President, said.

Besides the new campus, COD is also developing education and training centers in partnership with local businesses. The training centers will include Digital Media and Film, Hospitality and Culinary Arts, Healthcare and Sustainable Technologies.

COD President, Dr. Joel L. Kinnamon says the unique partnership opportunities in Palm Springs go along perfectly with the four educational pillars planned there. “All four of these industry sectors are extremely integral to the regional desert economy. We know education and training are the keys to a job, career and a better life for our students and a skilled workforce for local business.”

College of the Desert announced its partnership with DIGICOM and CEO David Vogel, who is the former president of Walt Disney Studios in January 2018 to create a Center for Digital Media Education as a mainstay of the permanent Palm Springs Campus.

Students are now able to intern at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, hospitals and local wind and solar companies. The new campus will increase these opportunities, providing more partnerships and programs in these and many other sectors.

While the permanent campus is in progress, COD opened a temporary Palm Springs Campus in late January earlier this year. The existing lease agreement is for a term of three years and will allow the campus to stay open until the Palm Springs Mall is completely transformed into a new COD campus.