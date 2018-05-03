Students happy bookstore sells more than just books

BY COLIN CHAPDELAINE

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Photo courtesy of Colin Capdelaine

When College of the Desert first opened in 1958, the school bookstore opened its doors to students and faculty, providing a helpful resource for textbooks, supplies and snacks. Originally owned by Follett, rights to the store changed hands in 1971 when COD gained primary ownership. Currently, the store is operated by a group of students ranging in size from twenty-five in the beginning of the semester, down to just three helpful students nearing the end.

Bookstore Team Leader, Dana Gilin says the purpose of the store is to allow students to purchase and rent textbooks for their classes and ensure that all students have a readily available resource for supplies that they will need. Either during mid-terms, finals or renting books for upcoming classes, the bookstore is stocked for all student’s needs for the semester.

COD’s bookstore is located inside the Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Services Center on the first floor near the entrance. The bookstore is open to both students and faculty who have the need to grab a quick snack, or to study for an upcoming exam. The bookstore offers a variety of items for students, including snacks, drinks and downloadable software.

“I like that they sell energy drinks,” said second year COD student Sebastian Livermore. “It helps to keep my going during the semester.”

“The bookstore has a lot of cool stuff and I love that they have makeup,” added student Erin Halbeisen.

The bookstore is the main location on the Palm Desert campus to purchase COD merchandise and Roadrunner sports apparel.