Finals relief: TASC can help

BY VANESSA C. FIGUEROA

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Finals week is approaching, and many students may need a place to study, help with assignments or a computer to use. The Tutoring and Academic Skills Center (TASC) can help assist with that. There are many resources that are available at the tutoring center, and they’re available to all currently enrolled College of the Desert students.

The Instructional Support Specialist at TASC, Tanya Bogarin says there are many services TASC has to offer, “TASC offers many academic resources to students from computers and printing to specific software such SSPS and CODEBLOCKS. TASC also has knowledgeable staff and student employees on hand to assist with getting started on computers, answering questions about campus and program information, and help with common technical problems students face. We provide peer tutors who help with common subjects, writing for any course, math, science and other courses offered at COD such as CIS and nursing.” These services and many more are available to students and are free of charge.

There are academic resources available at Palm Desert, Indio, Mecca Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs. Indio, Mecca and Palm Desert have TASC labs with peer tutors available, while Palm Springs Learning Resource Center and DHS student services have TASC representatives offering assistance and access to online tutoring. The Palm Desert location also includes a language lab with resources, tutors, and software for all the ESL and Foreign Languages taught at COD. All locations have access to textbooks for courses offered at the specific campus as well.

Don’t wait until the last minute and go check out what TASC has to offer to so you can get the best out of the last 2 weeks you have before finals approaches. If you want more information regarding the tutoring center, Tanya Bogarin, along with staff and student employees at TASC will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

For more information about TASC visit http://www.collegeofthedesert.edu/students/asc/Pages/default.aspx