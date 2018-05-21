Blockbuster movies over the years

BY OSCAR NAVARRETE

STAFF WRITER

Photo courtesy of pexels

The movie industry has been around since the early 1900s and many know it’s an expensive industry. Movie making costs money but the profit made can be enormous and it seems that every year movies break the record for the money they make at the box office.

The first movie to make more than one hundred million dollars was the 1970s release of Jaws. Jaws was a thriller about a large great white shark that quickly became a summer blockbuster. This film made $7 million in its opening week and covered all production costs within two weeks. Jaws was the biggest blockbuster of all time, grossing over 100 million on movie rentals alone. The film made $470 million dollars.

By 1980, Star Wars became the fist movie to gross $500 million. Originally released in 1977, Star Wars was an unexpected box office hit. It was released in only 32 theaters and within six months it had replaced Jaws as the highest earning film in North America. It was sequentially rereleased in the years 1978, 1979, 1981 and 1982.

Film finally had made it to the $1 billion mark in 1997 with the release of Titanic. Titanic was a huge success and it remained the number one film in theaters for 15 weeks. Originally, it was believed that Titanic would be a box office bomb since it’s budget was the highest for any film made. It remained the highest grossing film until Avatar, another film by James Cameron, passed it in 2009.

This year, two films have already passed the $1 billion mark. Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, both superhero movies from Marvel. Both films are currently in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War has already grossed over $1.6 billion, making it the highest grossing superhero movie and the highest grossing movie of 2018. Black Panther is not far behind, currently grossing at $1.3 billion. Since these films are still in theaters, their success is expected to rise.