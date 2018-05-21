Spring awards ceremony honors athletes

BY ALEX ROSALES

STAFF WRITER

Photo Courtesy of COD Athletics

The night of May 10 marked a celebration to honor COD student athletes. Students, faculty, friends and families gathered in the gymnasium for the bi-annual Spring Athletics Awards Ceremony.

Athletic Director, Gary Plunkett opened the night and applauded veteran and Women’s Head Basketball Coach, Ronald “Skip” Parry. He mentioned the team’s season and how they played strong opponents and struggled in offense and defense. According to Parry, the women he coached are, “quality human beings who never stopped playing their game.” Sophomore forward, Mercades Young and sophomore guard, Jada Toland were named second team and honorable mention All-Pacific Coast Athletic Conference. Toland was also named team MVP for the Roadrunners 2017-2018 season and has signed a letter of intent to the University of La Verne.

Beach Volleyball Assistant Coach, Jon Skramstad recognized qualified CCCAA State “ones” team finalists, Ashtyn Lyneis and Nicole Svoboda who matched up against #8 seed in SoCal from the Bakersfield Renegades who fell in the opening round 22-0 and 21-16, but came back in the next round against #24 seed in SoCal, the Cypress Chargers winning, 21-17 and 21-16 and in the last round prevailing 15-10 against Rio Hondo.

Men’s Tennis Head Coach, Ken Thomas received coach of the year in addition to leading his team coming out 12-0, undefeated in PCAC play. Freshman Kyryll Kryvchun, who helped put the Roadrunners (15-3) at 4th, winning the PCAC title, the individual Conference title and doubles Conference title, was named the team’s MVP in singles and doubles play. Dimitrije Vukovic and Jakob Dvorken received the coaches award.

Women’s Tennis first-year head coach, Morgan McIntosh led her team to come out 3rd in conference (7-7) . She made mention, the season was set back at 0-3, but applauded the team for then winning 3 straight matches. Claudia Stepien was named 1st team All Conference, undefeated in singles play 14-0. And Anna Castillo was named the team’s MVP.

Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach, Ken Simond recognized the team’s All Conference Selections: Sophomore guard, Philippe Salawa and freshman guard, Andre Allen. According to Simond, Allen would “single-handily” bring the team back to life in games, which put Allen in the graces of Life University which he has received a basketball scholarship. Weijie (Kevin) Zhang, who received the coaches award, has signed a letter of intent to San Diego Christian University.

As well as, Golf head coach, Simond talked about how his team represented the “United Nations” due to the variety of unique ethnicity on his team. All PCAC went to Samuel Berglund and Joseph Bogaert. Bogaert was also named the team’s MVP. And Bobby Kim was given recognition for advancing to the CCCAA State Finals which he tied for 10th place.

Softball Head Coach, Garrett Estrin named freshman Lizbeth Martinez the award for Most Improved as well as freshman Nalacia Nelson who had 3 home runs during their season. Vanessa Madera, Tatiana Martinez, Rebecca Alford and team MVP, Jada Toland were named All Conference. Lastly, The Roadrunner’s award was given to sophomore, Saki Hirata.

Baseball Head Coach, Chris Walters recognized the team’s resilience throughout their season, with quote-on-quote, “When you dig a skyscraper, you don’t start from the top,” you start from the bottom and work your way to success. Sophomore Nick Follet and freshman Jonathan Mejia were named All Conference and Follet the team’s MVP of the year. Freshman Nathanael Tiaga and freshman Joshua Hernandez were named Honorable Mention. And to end the night, Quinton Bidon was given the Roadrunner’s award.