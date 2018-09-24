KCOD’s new home offers more media opportunities for students

BY MARVIN GARCIA

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Photo courtesy of Marvin Garcia.

College of the Desert’s radio station KCOD has a new home. The new location on Park View Drive across the street from COD off Monterey Avenue is providing new possibilities for students studying radio and television broadcasting, film and journalism.

KCOD’s new home was formerly the home of another valley radio station, KEZN 103.1. Instructors and student staff members find this a very suitable building to house a college radio station, a classroom, offices and production facilities for broadcasting and film students. The facility will be home for The Chaparral newspaper starting Spring 2019.

KCOD’s 1450am license was donated by Ric and Rozene Supple, owners of R & R Broadcasting. This generous gift provides students and faculty the professional space necessary to effectively operate and take the station to greater heights.

“We are overjoyed at KCOD to have this new space and it is wonderful for all the volunteers, deejays, students and staff to have such great space to create and collaborate in,” said Toni Bakal, COD’s adjunct radio instructor who has been instrumental in building the KCOD brand.

COD’s media studies student, Gracie Rogers says, “I am hoping this class (radio production) will help me grow in different areas of the entertainment industry in my pursuit to become a movie trailer producer and I apply the knowedge I learn here.” Roger is excited to learn new software that will help her become an editor.

KCOD started in 2011 and was operating in a small room many refer to as a closet in the Math, Science, and Technology Center on campus. Even though the room was small, the creative content the students produced became recognized on a national scale. Over the years, COD’s broadcasting students have won dozens of awards at the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) national awards ceremony.

KCOD’s new facility houses not only radio and television courses, it also offers space for film classes including film production, cinematography, broadcast writing, announcing and journalism. The program has new equipment including cameras, ipads, sound equipment, editing software and production rooms for students to practice and work on sharpening their skills.

“There is much more room for collaboration in this new space as students and faculty are able to work together,” said COD Media Intsructor, Laurilie Jackson.” This is a dream come true. Students are making films, writing scripts, broadcasting live, writing news stories, all from one building. This allows our students to understand the importance of being multi-media literate and well-prepared for careers in the field. This is the future of media, and we are training our students well.”

Jackson says KCOD is not only a platform for students to raise their voice, it is also a space for the local community to get involved. Community programming is a big part of KCOD’s unique line-up. KCOD is the only variety station in the valley meaning it integrates a spectrum of subjects and interests including music, in-depth talk shows, sports, business, ethics and much more. There is something for everyone.

COD journalism student, Tyler Spurgeon says, “I’ve never been on an actual radio station before and I wanted to see what else is out there. I want to try to make it in radio and learn about everything it has to offer. What I hope to bring to the table is sports content.”

You can listen to KCOD at 1450FM, online at www.kcodcoachellafm.com, on the Tune-in app and new this fall on 99,9FM. Stay tuned for more details.