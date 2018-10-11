Club Rush promotes student involvement

Several dozen student clubs showed up to represent themselves at COD’s annual Club Rush. The event took place on Sept. 25 and 26 on the Palm Desert campus. This year’s theme was the 80’s and 24 clubs were set up to meet curious students during this old school tradition. We spoke with three of the clubs who were at this year’s event about what they do and the entire club process.

The Gay-Straight Alliance Club exists to help LGBTQ+ people with coming out and to “create a family” and support group at COD. Marcos Maqueda is a member of the club, and said Club Rush is a great way to “show the student body we’re here.”

Despite the positive impact Club Rush has had on the Gay-Straight Alliance group, Marcos thinks that COD could be doing more to help clubs by offering more public relations. Marcos said the school should, “let us make announcements” and offer more promotional materials such as posters and banners.

Byran Perdue of the Anime Club, said Club Rush gives campus clubs a chance to promote themselves and get their names out to the students. The Anime Club is a place for people who have an interest in Manga, anime, and Eastern Asian culture to meet and make new friends. Byran also said COD could do a better job at promoting Club Rush, but is overall happy at what the college is doing now.

Cesar Leon, is a member of the Computer Science Club. He said Club Rush is not only a great way to get club information out to the students, it also “shows that computer science is not intimidating.” The Computer Science Clubs’ goal is to provide students with extracurricular credits for their involvement in computer science. Leon said a lot of people get intimidated initially when they hear the words computer science but that through Club Rush, students can talk to the members and see that it isn’t so scary.