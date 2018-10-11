Tips for gaming on a budget
BY HARRISON BLUTO
STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR
Photo courtesy of AP Images. File photo, a man plays a game at the Paris Games Week in Paris.
Gaming is growing in popularity and studies show it’s a thriving business among young people. According to Newzoo, 2.3 billion gamers across the globe will spend $137.9 billion on games in 2018. This represents a $16.2 billion increase from last year. Digital game revenues will take 91% of the global market with $125.3 billion.
Gaming can be expensive. So how do college students afford their favorite games combined with sometimes hefty college fees? Fortunately, there are many ways for gamers on a tight budget to play new game releases. A few students from College of the Desert gave their opinion on ways to save money.
1. Buying a game on sale helps reduce the impact of the purchase on a student’s budget. Math and science student, James Via said, “usually what I do to save money for games is wait for digital sales.” Sales commonly happen on a seasonal basis including Christmas or during the start of summer. Online game stores such as Steam, PlayStation and Microsoft will also have a weekly selection of titles on sale.
2. Buy the game used. Often stores such as GameStop will have a wide selection of recent used titles for a reduced price. Although this is a way for students to save money, it can come with some risks. Film student, Tyler Hallacy said, “I think it comes with the risk of the game not working at some point, so I personally avoid it. However, if you’re on a tight budget, I’d say it’s a good way to get some nice deals.”
Although stores refurbish used games there is always the risk of getting one that does not work efficiently. “Used games are risky, but most of the time they might be a good purchase for the right price,” said Via. An issue that also arises with used games, is that not every store will carry the same ones. A word of advice, always check online before visiting your nearest game store to make sure a used copy of the game is in stock before wasting a trip.
3. Borrow from a friend. This strategy requires a bit of luck because it first requires knowing someone that owns the game and who is willing to lend it out. History major, Jonathan Ramont says, “it’s a hassle,” as some games are not in good condition.
These may not be the perfect solutions to purchasing games, but they can help when you’re on a tight budget. The key is to look at all your options and be patient. “If you’re looking to get a new game, plan ahead and see if you’re willing to invest time in a game compared to the budget you’re working with,” said Via.