Tips for gaming on a budget

BY HARRISON BLUTO

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

Photo courtesy of AP Images. File photo, a man plays a game at the Paris Games Week in Paris.

Gaming is growing in popularity and studies show it’s a thriving business among young people. According to Newzoo, 2.3 billion gamers across the globe will spend $137.9 billion on games in 2018. This represents a $16.2 billion increase from last year. Digital game revenues will take 91% of the global market with $125.3 billion.

Gaming can be expensive. So how do college students afford their favorite games combined with sometimes hefty college fees? Fortunately, there are many ways for gamers on a tight budget to play new game releases. A few students from College of the Desert gave their opinion on ways to save money.

1. Buying a game on sale helps reduce the impact of the purchase on a student’s budget. Math and science student, James Via said, “usually what I do to save money for games is wait for digital sales.” Sales commonly happen on a seasonal basis including Christmas or during the start of summer. Online game stores such as Steam, PlayStation and Microsoft will also have a weekly selection of titles on sale.