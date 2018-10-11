New LGBTQIA scholarship available for students

College of the Desert is proud to offer a scholarship for students who identify themselves as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, or Asexual (LGBTQIA). Scholarships ranging between $500 and $2,500 will be awarded during the fall 2018 semester.

The scholarship, provided by Mr. William C. Tumelty is designed to provide great advancement and opportunity for students to express who they are and what they stand for.

Georgia Baur, a communications major said, “I think this scholarship will be extremely beneficial to students in the LGBTQIA community. There are so many kids who have been kicked out of their homes and are living on their own because of their sexual orientation. This scholarship would be a great help to them and help lift some of life’s stresses.”

Interested students can apply by visiting the LGBTQIA+ resource website and fill out a one and a half page application. Students will also need to submit a 400-500 word statement on how life as a LGBTQIA student has been and how offer some ways College of the Desert can help support.

Mikayla Medina, a criminal justice major said, “this scholarship is incredible for students. As much as one would like to hope that LGBTQIA people are 100% accepted everywhere they go, they are not. I hope one day they will be able to, but until then, this scholarship shows that all students at this school are accepted. I believe this is a great thing not only for our school but for the students attending as well.”