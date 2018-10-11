New LGBTQIA scholarship available for students
Photo courtesy of AP Images.
College of the Desert is proud to offer a scholarship for students who identify themselves as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, or Asexual (LGBTQIA). Scholarships ranging between $500 and $2,500 will be awarded during the fall 2018 semester.
The scholarship, provided by Mr. William C. Tumelty is designed to provide great advancement and opportunity for students to express who they are and what they stand for.
Georgia Baur, a communications major said, “I think this scholarship will be extremely beneficial to students in the LGBTQIA community. There are so many kids who have been kicked out of their homes and are living on their own because of their sexual orientation. This scholarship would be a great help to them and help lift some of life’s stresses.”
Interested students can apply by visiting the LGBTQIA+ resource website and fill out a one and a half page application. Students will also need to submit a 400-500 word statement on how life as a LGBTQIA student has been and how offer some ways College of the Desert can help support.
Mikayla Medina, a criminal justice major said, “this scholarship is incredible for students. As much as one would like to hope that LGBTQIA people are 100% accepted everywhere they go, they are not. I hope one day they will be able to, but until then, this scholarship shows that all students at this school are accepted. I believe this is a great thing not only for our school but for the students attending as well.”
COD strives to make the campus inviting for all students. The school offers a LGBTQIA+ Safe Zone program that offers students workshops, events, faculty and staff training and LGBTQIA+ allies. Political science major, Martha Galilea, hopes to be lawyer someday. She is proud to support the LGBT community.
“The students deserve to have a voice and this scholarship says great things about them and the school. I know many LGBT people who have never had a problem with people judging them, but I have also met many who do. It is quite sad. This is great what our school is doing. I do wish we lived in a world where this was now completely normal and not something classified as different,” said Galilea.
The deadline for this scholarship application is Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. To submit an application, visit the Office of Student Life or email Director Carlos Maldonado at cmaldonado@collegeofthedesert.edu. Student Life is located next to Beep’s Cafe.