Art exhibition encourages student creativity

BY CARLOS GARCIA

A & E REPORTER

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral.

College of the Desert’s Marks Arts Center (MAC) is hosting a Juried Student Art Exhibition. It is a call for work, open to all COD students in any major. Students to submit works of art varying from two dimensional and three dimensional works for up to three entries per student. Including a jury panel that will pick the pieces to be selected for the exhibition. Entry deadline to submit all work is on Nov. 1. The exhibition will start showcasing Nov. 28, all the way through Dec. 13.

Anna-Marie Veloz, the Marks Arts Center gallery director is hosting the event and is rooting for students to enter their artwork. Gathering any exposure for the students. As Veloz states, “we want to get an idea of how a professional artists would have to submit their artwork. So images are going to be submitted digitally, and we just want to be able to give an exposure to the students, and not just always have outside artist but allow this venue to be created of art from just COD students.”

The art exhibition rules, for the most part, with open media. 2-Dimensional or 3-Dimensional work can be submitted. all the way from sculptures, flat-work (drawings or paintings), video installations, or architectural installations. As Veloz says, “We are just trying to highlight the artistic creativities the COD students have to offer.”

To submit an art piece, you would have to take a picture of your art piece, then email it to Anna-Marie Veloz at aveloz@collegeofthedesert.edu. After Veloz receives entries, she will proceed to email the images to the selected panel of judges she has chosen to be finalists.

Big key point for this call for art work, is that it is open for all majors. No restrictions for submitting any work. “We don’t want to limit to just to a specific art major because we know a lot of people have an expression for art. And we want to make sure we highlight just all different disciplines.” said Veloz.

As for the the amount of entries to be selected the qualifications are very well set. The Marks Arts Center would like to host all 3 rooms for the entered artwork, so the chances of having your piece of art selected is very possible.

For more information contact Anna-Marie Veloz at aveloz@collegeofthedesrt.edu, or visit The Marks Arts Center located at College of The Desert’s Palm Desert campus.