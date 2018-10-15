Football team enters conference play with confidence

BY COLIN CHAPDELAINE

SPORTS REPORTER

Photo courtesy of COD Athletics.

With a current record of 2-3, the Roadrunners are geared up for their first taste of conference action on Saturday, Oct. 13. Coming off the heels of a hard fought 25-14 victory over LA Harbor, the Roadrunners look to continue their winning ways to climb to the top of the American Division – Mountain Conference standings.

The Roadrunners will go out on the road in back to back weeks to open this portion of the schedule, first playing host Citrus for an afternoon game then traveling to Lancaster for a game under the lights against Antelope Valley. The team then returns home for back to back games, hosting Victor Valley followed by Mt. San Jacinto to wrap up conference play.

“I expect us to win the conference again,” head coach Jack Steptoe told The Chaparral last month. “If we stay heathy and play well in all three aspects of the game, we will accomplish this goal.” With confidence rising thanks to strong first half performances from sophomore quarterback Noah Shoeman, sophomore receivers Kerrion Ringo and Jaurice Thomas, as well as sophomore defensive linemen Datona Jackson and Aulsondro Hamilton, the Roadrunners are poised for a successful run in their division. The Roadrunners will look to dethrone Mt. San Jacinto who currently holds a dominant 5-0 record heading into conference play. The teams face off on Nov. 3 at COD.

COD opened American Division – Mountain Conference play this past weekend in Glendora against the Citrus Fighting Owls. The last time these two teams faced-off against one another was in 2013 where the Roadrunners were dealt a 38-21 loss. The series between the Owls and Roadrunners began in 1988 and the most recent win for COD was in 2009, 17-10. The Roadrunners entered Saturday’s game with a 6-10 record overall against Citrus, and a 1-8 record on the road.

