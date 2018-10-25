The iPhone XS is here

BY MARVIN GARCIA

STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR

PHOTO COURTESY OF AP IMAGES. Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR at the Steve Jobs Theater Sept. 12, 2018, in Cupertino, Calif.

It’s that time of the year again when Apple fever is on the rise with all new iPhones this fall.

Apple’s latest smartphone technology has arrived in the shape of new cell phone models: iPhone X-s, iPhone X-s MAX and iPhone X-R. All these new phones were unveiled at this year’s special Apple iPhone event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif. on Sept. 12.

Now, you might ask yourself, “what can I possibly expect from these new models?” If you currently own the iPhone X, you will find no real surprise whatsoever on the physical design aspect with the new models, with the exception of hyping up the back side with a more joyful color selection, primarily on the X-R. However, it is the scale size and internal modifications that serve as the core that is genius by Apple’s developers.

Let’s begin strong by breaking down the one element that makes this year’s models a true masterpiece of cutting-edge technology, the A12 Bionic chip processor.

This is the first 7 nanometer size chip processor to ever be implemented on a smartphone with a total of 6.9 billion transmitters powered by Apple’s Neural Engine allowing far stronger performance to tackle heavy computerized tasks such as editing, downloads and graphic design.

“Our Neural Engine is built for advanced, real-time machine learning. That means iPhone XS can recognize patterns, make predictions and learn from experience, similar to the way you do.” said Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phillip W. Schiller

The A12 Bionic chip is significant because it is what allows other features of the phone to act harmoniously with the technology applied.

With a new 5.8 Super Retina display (XS), 6.5 OLED display (XS-Max) and a 6.1 LCD Liquid Retina display ( XR), these models project a dynamic range of 1.4 million to 3.3 Million pixel resolution on screen. The front camera has been improved with a 12 megapixel wide-lens with optical image stabilization aligned to a 6 element lens, apertures as low as f/1.8 granting more light manipulation. The back camera has Quad-LED true tone flash with slow sync, advance flicker detect system, a 12 MP telephoto camera.

One picture alone will be a composition of many actions done at once that include better auto white balance, face mapping, red-eye reduction, face detection, shadow detailing, noise reduction, and segmentation. Think of each action as one layer overplayed into one.

The new key camera element of the new phones is Bokeh. Bokeh is the manipulation of blurriness on the foreground and background of a picture which in turn controls the shallowness to depth of field. This means whether you are a professional photographer or casual picture taker, you will be able to render more dynamic and artistic pictures by controlling more of the composition after taking it.

For the music lovers, iPhone XR and XR-Max will possess built-in stereo speaker and microphone. The ear pod lighting connection is still very much in effect, but the wireless AirPods or Beats headphones are always an option.

The iPhone XS and XS-Max are out for purchase starting at $999(XS) and $1,099(XS-Max), and the iPhone XR is currently for pre-order and will be available on Oct. 26 starting at $799.